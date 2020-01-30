Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Azul Put Options (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 904 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,074% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Azul by 409.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95,509 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 71.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of -0.49. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 196.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Azul will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

