Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,098 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,835% compared to the average volume of 344 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?