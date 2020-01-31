Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,393 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,432% compared to the average daily volume of 213 call options.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. 12,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,793. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

