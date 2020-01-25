Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,935 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 892% compared to the typical volume of 195 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Depreciation