Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Flex Call Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 925% compared to the average volume of 498 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 11,528,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,190. Flex has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?