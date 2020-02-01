Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,586 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the typical daily volume of 392 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

ADNT opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $5,105,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin