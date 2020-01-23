Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 987 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,467% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.06 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,245.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,227,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,882,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,104,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,863 shares of company stock worth $6,683,987. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

