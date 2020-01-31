Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,312 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 841% compared to the average daily volume of 352 put options.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,286,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

