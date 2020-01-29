Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tempur Sealy International Call Options (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,699 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,191% compared to the typical volume of 336 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,425,653.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Insiders have sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock valued at $399,384,766 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

