Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Bank Ozk Call Options (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,087 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,547% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank Ozk by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 803,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

