Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,959 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,111% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 691,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,005. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 1,616,588 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 357,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $365,922,000 after buying an additional 164,553 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $2,543,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader