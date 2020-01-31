Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,146 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,022% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE TRU traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,366,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds