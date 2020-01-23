Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Grocery Outlet Put Options (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 957 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,372% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve