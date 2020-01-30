Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,255 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,463% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

