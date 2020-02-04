Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tenable Call Options (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,248% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Asset Allocation