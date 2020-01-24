Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Imax Put Options (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,712 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,496% compared to the average daily volume of 143 put options.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Imax by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Imax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Imax by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

