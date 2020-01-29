Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 13,887 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical volume of 1,247 call options.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $424.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

