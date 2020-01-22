Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Interactive Brokers Group Call Options (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 652% compared to the average volume of 193 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of IEX:IBKR opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

