Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 679,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 37,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,050. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $312,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

