Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Short Interest Update

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 679,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

SYBT opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 33.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $77,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 178 shares of company stock worth $7,196 and sold 5,156 shares worth $209,902. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

