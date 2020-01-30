Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 1,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,821. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $77,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 178 shares of company stock valued at $7,196 and sold 5,156 shares valued at $209,902. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index