Stocks in Analyst Viewfinder: Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

Brokerage firms covering shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have given the stock a “Buy” rating on a consensus basis. Using the following ratings scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell and 5.0 Strong Sell, analysts have an average recommendation of 2.30 on the shares. Based on a recent trade, the shares are hovering around $51.69 which, according to analysts, yield significant upside potential to the $49.30 consensus target price.

Equity market investors have plenty of information available to them when making stock selections. One of the toughest parts of selecting stocks may be figuring out which data to pay attention to. There are always swirling headlines in today’s financial news media. While some information may be highly important, other information may be much less important. Knowing exactly what to look for when doing stock research may take a lot of time to master. Investors who are able to stay highly focused may find it much easier to spot opportunities in the market. Once the investor knows what to look for, the stock market puzzle may be a bit easier to start piecing together.

Wall Street firms hire hundreds of analysts who provide recommendations on stocks. Typically, these analysts look at a company’s fundamentals, building financial models from this information in order to project future trends, specifically future earnings.

These projections are then used as a basis for providing “buy” or “sell” recommendations. Many investors consider these recommendations very seriously, and often times whenever an analyst changes their outlook on a stock, the price change almost immediately.

Investors may be wondering what’s in store for the next couple of months in terms of the stock market. Bull markets are times when investors may be willing to take some liberties with stock picks. Risk management is typically on the minds of many investors. Investors trying to gain an advantage may be searching for the perfect balance and diversification to help ease the risk and give the portfolio a needed boost. With so many different stocks to study, it may take a while to hone in on the proper ones. Investors will also be closely following the next round of economic data. Investors may be on the lookout for the next major data announcement that either keeps the bulls in charge or ushers in the bears.

Earnings estimates can also be manipulated, as the analysts are inclined to minimize them so that it increases the chances that a stock will “beat” the artificially lowered estimate in order to get inexperienced investors to buy.

RSI

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s shares may have a significant upside to the consensus target of 49.30, but how has it been performing relative to the market? The stock’s price is 51.69 and their relative strength index (RSI) stands at 61.26. RSI is a technical oscillator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward movements. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) shares are moving 10.31% trading at $51.69 today,

Some investors will scour the markets looking for cheap, quality stocks. These stocks can be attractive for investors looking to find a bargain that could turn into a big winner. Investors may be cautious when searching for these types of stocks. Often times, a stock will see a huge jump and then everyone will hop on the bandwagon to buy without checking into the fundamentals. Sometimes this strategy may work out, but in many cases, the stock has already made the run and become too expensive to add to the portfolio. Conducting diligent research and constantly adding to the individual’s overall market education level may help the investor sift through the sea of stocks and find those names that are really worth getting into.

