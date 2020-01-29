Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

STOK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,036. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 68,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $2,055,923.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

