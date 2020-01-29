Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.48.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

