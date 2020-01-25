Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $13.14 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

