Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Shares Down 3%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.81, approximately 9,667 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 117,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

