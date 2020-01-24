Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?