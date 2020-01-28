Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

