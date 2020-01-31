StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 5.7% Higher

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.51, 1,397,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,868,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

