Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.89.

STOR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 89,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Store Capital’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Store Capital by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Store Capital by 290.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

