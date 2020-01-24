Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,945. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.16. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,695,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 221,615 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 118.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,339,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,713 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 691,779 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

