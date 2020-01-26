STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.22. STR shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 7,608 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51.

About STR (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers.

