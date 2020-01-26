STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) versus ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Critical Review

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 203.13%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -9.74% -9.98% -6.27% ICU Medical 5.66% 12.13% 9.77%

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $29.85 million 2.20 -$4.03 million N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.40 billion 2.77 $28.79 million $7.71 24.34

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.