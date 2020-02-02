Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,712. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $978.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 659,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

