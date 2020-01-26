Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 7%

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.09, approximately 891,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 531,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Stratasys by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

