Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 23,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 22,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?