Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Up 6.7%

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), approximately 4,858,036 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market cap of $10.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.86.

About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?