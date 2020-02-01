Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $38.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.31% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

In other news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?