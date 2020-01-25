Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.63

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.63 and traded as high as $22.15. Strattec Security shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 6,613 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 69.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Strattec Security by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

