Strattec Security (STRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.

Strattec Security stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Story: Economic Reports