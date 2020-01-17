Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI