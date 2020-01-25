Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stratus Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Stratus Properties stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $250.35 million, a PE ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

