STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading Down 2%

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $50.89, 1,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

