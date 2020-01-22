Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Insider David Driscoll Sells 26,213 Shares

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) insider David Driscoll sold 26,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.15. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

