Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2618600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market cap of $5.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?