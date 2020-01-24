Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Raised to GBX 220

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target boosted by Shore Capital from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Strix Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.57). 786,298 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.89. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.12.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

