Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Raised to GBX 230

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KETL. Shore Capital upped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LON:KETL opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.32. The company has a market cap of $370.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund