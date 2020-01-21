Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €86.40 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.94 ($94.12).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €74.65 ($86.80) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €71.67 and a 200-day moving average of €70.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -289.34. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a twelve month high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55.

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

