Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.94 ($94.12).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €74.45 ($86.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a one year high of €75.75 ($88.08).

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

