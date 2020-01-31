Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.14, approximately 577,589 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 618,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SBBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

